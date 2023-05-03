AMG National Trust Bank Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,479 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.36. 136,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,890. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

