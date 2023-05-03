AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 1,583 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,367. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

