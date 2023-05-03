AMG National Trust Bank Sells 15,271 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,271 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 305,296 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,171 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,186,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,074,835. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.33. The company has a market capitalization of $277.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

