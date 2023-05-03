AMG National Trust Bank Sells 206,820 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,820 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 1.4% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.90% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $37,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

