AMG National Trust Bank Sells 3,909 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $230,774,000. QVR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the third quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 751,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,503,000 after purchasing an additional 409,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $319.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,890,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,013,285. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $334.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.53.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.