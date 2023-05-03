AMG National Trust Bank Sells 6,191 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Barclays raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.21. 1,181,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961,011. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

