Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.23. The company had a trading volume of 543,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,249. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.77. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

