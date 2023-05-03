Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 26,465.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 806,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,754,000 after purchasing an additional 803,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Amgen by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Securities cut their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.75. 988,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,057. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

