Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18, Yahoo Finance reports. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.12-0.28 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.28 EPS.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

In other news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $516,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,005.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $516,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,141,275. 56.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Amkor Technology by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

