Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.4% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Conning Inc. owned about 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $41,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $183.13. The company had a trading volume of 509,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,205. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.46 and a 200-day moving average of $172.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

