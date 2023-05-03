Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Boosted by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,345,000 after acquiring an additional 848,152 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,455,000 after acquiring an additional 698,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after acquiring an additional 426,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 531.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 496,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,427,000 after acquiring an additional 417,751 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

