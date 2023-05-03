Analysts’ Downgrades for May 2nd (AMKR, CPRX, CSIQ, EBF, FMC, FSLR, MBLY, MEI, MGM, MPC)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, May 2nd:
Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
FMC (NYSE:FMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Mobileye Global (NYSE:MBLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
