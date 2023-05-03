Analysts’ Downgrades for May 2nd (AMKR, CPRX, CSIQ, EBF, FMC, FSLR, MBLY, MEI, MGM, MPC)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, May 2nd:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mobileye Global (NYSE:MBLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

