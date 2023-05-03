Analysts Set CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) PT at $41.50

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTS. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

CTS Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CTS by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 99,407 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CTS by 12.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CTS by 38.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of CTS by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CTS during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $40.35 on Friday. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $145.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CTS will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

