Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Intel (INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/1/2023 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/28/2023 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

4/28/2023 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2023 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $32.00.

4/28/2023 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $32.00.

4/28/2023 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $32.00.

4/28/2023 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $30.00.

4/28/2023 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $30.00.

4/20/2023 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.50 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

3/30/2023 – Intel had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Intel had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Intel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Intel was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/30/2023 – Intel was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/30/2023 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $32.00.

3/20/2023 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00.

3/16/2023 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

3/16/2023 – Intel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 21,584,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,460,727. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a PE ratio of -45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64.

Get Intel Co alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 122,745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Intel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 200,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 124,236 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.