Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Andersons had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Andersons Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60. Andersons has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $52.30.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Andersons’s payout ratio is 19.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Andersons

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,627,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,627,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at $695,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,201 shares of company stock worth $1,177,298 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,999,000 after purchasing an additional 120,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,870,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,110,000 after buying an additional 79,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Andersons by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after acquiring an additional 255,347 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Andersons by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Andersons in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

