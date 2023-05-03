Andrew Mark Perlmutter Sells 8,054 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 8,054 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $75,707.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 122,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,165.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Mark Perlmutter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 5,941 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $49,250.89.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $9.43. 538,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.97 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. TCG Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at $136,599,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,350,000 after acquiring an additional 137,508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 50.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 447,190 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 56.0% during the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,962,000 after acquiring an additional 425,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 88.8% during the third quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,860,000 after buying an additional 555,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Funko has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

