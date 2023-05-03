Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Short Interest Update

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,200 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 548,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. 13,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,186. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $121.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANIX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Anixa Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.