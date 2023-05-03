Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $60.90 Million

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market cap of $60.90 million and approximately $3,054.68 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $2,076.31 or 0.07324696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH launched on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

