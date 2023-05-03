ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $473-498 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.25 million. ANSYS also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.39-8.91 EPS.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.99. The company had a trading volume of 765,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $311.92.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,860,000. Amundi grew its position in ANSYS by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,464,000 after purchasing an additional 169,071 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,406,000 after purchasing an additional 143,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 205,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,172,000 after acquiring an additional 108,574 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

