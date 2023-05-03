Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.61

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.61 and last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 511000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AR. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Antero Resources Stock Down 1.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 3.46.
Institutional Trading of Antero Resources
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.
About Antero Resources
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antero Resources (AR)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.