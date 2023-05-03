Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.61

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.61 and last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 511000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AR. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Antero Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 3.46.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

