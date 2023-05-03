Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Short Interest Update

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,950,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 11,590,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 111,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 38,049 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 299.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 80,216 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.
Anywhere Real Estate Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE HOUS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. 1,118,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,537. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Anywhere Real Estate has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $13.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile
Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.