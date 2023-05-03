Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Short Interest Update

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,950,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 11,590,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 111,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 38,049 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 299.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 80,216 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HOUS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. 1,118,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,537. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Anywhere Real Estate has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $13.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anywhere Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

(Get Rating)

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.