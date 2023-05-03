Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,700 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 488,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 232,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.75. 285,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,044. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.45. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIT. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,262,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $56,563,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3,318.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 226,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,536,000 after buying an additional 219,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 443.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 206,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after buying an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after buying an additional 151,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

