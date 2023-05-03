Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,292 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,512 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays downgraded Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

AMAT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,002. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The firm has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

