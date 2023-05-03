AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AptarGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 30th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATR. TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $120.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,965 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 24.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,002,000 after buying an additional 571,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $59,104,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $47,637,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 608,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,904,000 after buying an additional 370,769 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Featured Articles

