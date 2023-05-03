Aptiv (APTV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Aptiv to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Aptiv has set its FY23 guidance at $4.00 to $4.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.00-$4.50 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aptiv stock opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.28.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.
Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.
