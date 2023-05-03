Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $95.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

