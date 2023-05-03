Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.45 Million in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 13,826,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,838,000 after acquiring an additional 50,095 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2,281.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 969,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 928,326 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 602,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $17,170,000.

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

