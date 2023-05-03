Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Invests $415,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $73.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average is $72.19. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

