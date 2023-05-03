Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Invests $828,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,766,000 after buying an additional 10,329,312 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,383,000 after buying an additional 2,897,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4,192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,835,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after buying an additional 2,769,214 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $35.91.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

