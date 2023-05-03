Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.43 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 4.8% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

