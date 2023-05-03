Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a dividend payout ratio of 89.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.4%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

NYSE:ACRE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. 590,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $455.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 61.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

