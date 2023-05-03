argenx (ARGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.34) per share for the quarter.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.07% and a negative net margin of 159.36%. On average, analysts expect argenx to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of argenx stock opened at $392.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.14. argenx has a twelve month low of $267.35 and a twelve month high of $407.93.

Institutional Trading of argenx

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of argenx by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after acquiring an additional 79,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of argenx by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after acquiring an additional 443,217 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after acquiring an additional 128,759 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,797,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of argenx by 14.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 88,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARGX. Cowen lifted their price target on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 21st. SVB Securities lifted their price target on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on argenx in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.94.

About argenx

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.