Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Short Interest Update

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,300 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the March 31st total of 310,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Argosy Minerals Stock Performance

ARYMF stock opened at C$0.27 on Wednesday. Argosy Minerals has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35.

Argosy Minerals Company Profile

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

