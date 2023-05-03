Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Short Interest Update

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,897 shares of company stock valued at $53,461,611. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET stock opened at $134.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.45 and its 200 day moving average is $135.88. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

