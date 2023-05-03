Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ANET traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.69. 1,108,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,779. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.88. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,897 shares of company stock valued at $53,461,611. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 5,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.10.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

