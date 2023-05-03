Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Arista Networks updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE ANET opened at $133.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.45 and its 200-day moving average is $135.88. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $171.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total value of $1,210,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total value of $1,210,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,897 shares of company stock valued at $53,461,611 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in Arista Networks by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 5,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.10.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

