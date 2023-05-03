Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Arista Networks updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
ANET stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.91. The company had a trading volume of 742,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,246. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $171.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,897 shares of company stock valued at $53,461,611. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Arista Networks
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.10.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arista Networks (ANET)
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.