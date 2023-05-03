Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Arista Networks updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.91. The company had a trading volume of 742,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,246. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $171.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.88.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,897 shares of company stock valued at $53,461,611. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,823,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,371,000 after buying an additional 57,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Arista Networks by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,288,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,917,000 after buying an additional 531,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.10.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.