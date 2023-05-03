Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aritzia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$59.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Trading Down 22.3 %

Shares of ATZ stock traded down C$9.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$33.50. 4,024,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,595. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$31.67 and a 1-year high of C$55.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.