Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$47.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$59.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.75.

TSE ATZ traded down C$9.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.15. 3,612,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$31.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.32.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

