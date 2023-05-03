Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $34,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after acquiring an additional 206,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after buying an additional 77,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,028,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,400,000 after buying an additional 453,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

IBM traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $124.47. The company had a trading volume of 868,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,950. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.96. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.