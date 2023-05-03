Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,606 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $43,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,122,061. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

