Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $6.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.30. 48,269,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,913,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.63, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

