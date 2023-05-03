Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 445,495 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $92,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.03. The company had a trading volume of 951,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,131. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.99.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,392 shares of company stock valued at $57,133,972. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

