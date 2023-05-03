Arizona State Retirement System Has $25.04 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 298,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Electric were worth $25,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634,665. The stock has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $102.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

