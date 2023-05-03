Arizona State Retirement System Has $38.28 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $38,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus decreased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.65 on Wednesday, reaching $232.32. 769,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.45 and a 200-day moving average of $256.77. The company has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

