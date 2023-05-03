Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 3,061 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $41,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,166,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,369,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,590 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,209,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,873,420. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.68. The company has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

