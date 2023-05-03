Arizona State Retirement System Sells 962 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $27,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,391,000 after acquiring an additional 309,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,022,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,590,000 after purchasing an additional 93,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,883,000 after purchasing an additional 261,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.91. 303,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,651. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.21. The firm has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

