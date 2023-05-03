Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $31,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $355.99. The company had a trading volume of 216,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,084. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $395.80. The firm has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.