ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Richmond Brothers Inc.

Richmond Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,209 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 3.1% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,351,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,913,418. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.