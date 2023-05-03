Arweave (AR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.90 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $249.23 million and $5.90 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $7.46 or 0.00026379 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,292.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00411784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00115470 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.